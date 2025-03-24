Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Financial Analysis

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Highlands REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $39.86 million 3.49 -$207.05 million ($4.39) -0.65 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 1.75 -$10.30 million $0.01 7.50

Analyst Ratings

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highlands REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 11.56, suggesting that its share price is 1,056% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -111.59% -14.08% -4.02% Highlands REIT -11.68% -1.98% -1.19%

Summary

Highlands REIT beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

