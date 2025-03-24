Reviewing Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) and XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and XPLR Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% XPLR Infrastructure -0.73% 1.34% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and XPLR Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.41) -73.63 XPLR Infrastructure $1.23 billion 0.72 -$10.00 million ($0.10) -94.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XPLR Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. XPLR Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano Nuclear Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.0% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and XPLR Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 XPLR Infrastructure 2 14 2 0 2.00

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.12%. XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $20.27, suggesting a potential upside of 114.92%. Given XPLR Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPLR Infrastructure is more favorable than Nano Nuclear Energy.

Summary

XPLR Infrastructure beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

