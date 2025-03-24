Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

SHC opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sotera Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after buying an additional 208,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

