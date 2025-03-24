39,871 Shares in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEIE opened at $26.78 on Monday. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
