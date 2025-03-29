Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,758 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sprott in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Trading Down 2.1 %

Sprott stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

