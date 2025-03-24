Sequent Planning LLC Sells 94,624 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Sequent Planning LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,624 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $198,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $204,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 10.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 75.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DJUN opened at $42.15 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

