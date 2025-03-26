Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

