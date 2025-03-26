Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AAPD stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.