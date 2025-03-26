Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
AAPD stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.72.
