Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFGX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,423. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

