Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DFGX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,423. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
