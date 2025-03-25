Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ AVL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

