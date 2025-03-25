Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ AVL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $41.49.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
