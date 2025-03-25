Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 167,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

