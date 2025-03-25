Pier Capital LLC Acquires 38,879 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 182.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.