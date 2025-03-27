Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.41. 16,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 35,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Inno Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inno had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 329.18%. The company had revenue of $200 billion for the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

