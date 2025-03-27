Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 6.0% increase from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Ocean Park International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Ocean Park International ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574. Ocean Park International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.
Ocean Park International ETF Company Profile
