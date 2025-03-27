Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 6.0% increase from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Ocean Park International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ocean Park International ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574. Ocean Park International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Featured Articles

The Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates across international equity ETFs. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKX was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

