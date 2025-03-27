YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:RDTY)

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDTY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
