AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, an increase of 2,006.2% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGL Energy stock remained flat at $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.
About AGL Energy
