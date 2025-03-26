AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, an increase of 2,006.2% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGL Energy stock remained flat at $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

