Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 45,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 77,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

