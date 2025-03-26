PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 47,925 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

