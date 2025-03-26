Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.57 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.92). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 452.60 ($5.83), with a volume of 1,193,398 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.57) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Balfour Beatty plc will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current year.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Balfour Beatty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

