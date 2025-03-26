Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.86. 14,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 37,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.