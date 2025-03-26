Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.180-11.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.18-11.77 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,289. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

