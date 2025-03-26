Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.180-11.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.18-11.77 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,289. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

