Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.
Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.
