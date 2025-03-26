Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,888. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

