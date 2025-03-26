T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Up 1.0 %

T&D stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. T&D has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.17.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

