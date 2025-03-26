Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Rises By 6,800.0%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.