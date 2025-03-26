Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, an increase of 13,130.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 102,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 75,599 shares during the period.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.