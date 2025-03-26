STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The company has a market cap of $181.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

