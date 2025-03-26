STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The company has a market cap of $181.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
