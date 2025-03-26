Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,594,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,385,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $7,250,066. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

