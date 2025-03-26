Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zepp Health Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 59,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,518. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 price target on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

