Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) fell 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. 958,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $102,434. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
