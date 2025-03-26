Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.22 and last traded at C$24.23. 6,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 17,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.24.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.07.

