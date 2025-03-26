CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 2,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 9.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

