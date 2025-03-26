Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,774. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.