Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) was down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 958,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,434. 29.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

