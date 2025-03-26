Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 701 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.19). Approximately 28,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 54,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718.88 ($9.31).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 770.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 726.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £321.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity

Elixirr International Company Profile

In other Elixirr International news, insider Stephen Alexander Newton sold 270,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.58), for a total value of £1,999,998 ($2,589,329.36). Also, insider Gavin Patterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.06), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($453,133.09). 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.