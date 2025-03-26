APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

APG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,791,000 after buying an additional 127,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,758 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,003,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,744 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in APi Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,007,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.