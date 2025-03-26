HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
