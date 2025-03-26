HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

