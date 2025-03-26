Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Declines By 83.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

SAXPY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,804. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

