Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 3,904.3% in March

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 3,904.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CTEC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF
Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
