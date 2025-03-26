Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 3,904.3% in March

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 3,904.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CTEC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

