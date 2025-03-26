Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 17,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,154. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

