Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dundee Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 17,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,154. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Dundee Company Profile
