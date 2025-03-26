FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1469 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 8.8% increase from FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDVD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 212,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,325. The company has a market cap of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.
About FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac
