Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SIXG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.

