Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.93. 3,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Cadiz Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.