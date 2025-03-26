Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Grows By 487.5%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 337.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,567,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 476,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

