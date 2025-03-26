Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BSL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
