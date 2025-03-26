LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 6.2% increase from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

