iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

