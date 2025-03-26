Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after buying an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after buying an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

