EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $529.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

