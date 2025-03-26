Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Dimensional International Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.